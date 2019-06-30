|
|
|
Bozrah - Peter R. Anderson, 64, of Bozrah, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at Backus Hospital in Norwich.
He was born Aug. 2, 1954, in New London, to Edward and Joan (Thurston) Anderson.
Peter worked as a roofer and was a member of the United Roofers Local 9 Union. He was married to Deborah Caprilozzi, of Bozrah. She survives him.
Calling hours will be held from 11 to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13th at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. A full obituary will be published in a future edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on June 30, 2019