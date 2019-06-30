Home

POWERED BY

Services
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
For more information about
Peter Anderson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Anderson


1954 - 2019
Send Flowers
Peter Anderson Obituary
Bozrah - Peter R. Anderson, 64, of Bozrah, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at Backus Hospital in Norwich.

He was born Aug. 2, 1954, in New London, to Edward and Joan (Thurston) Anderson.

Peter worked as a roofer and was a member of the United Roofers Local 9 Union. He was married to Deborah Caprilozzi, of Bozrah. She survives him.

Calling hours will be held from 11 to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13th at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. A full obituary will be published in a future edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.