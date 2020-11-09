1/1
Peter Charles Bekaert
Old Lyme - Peter Charles Bekaert of White Sands Beach Old Lyme, passed away peacefully at Middlesex Hospital Friday Nov. 6, 2020, due to complications from diabetes. He is survived by his mother Polly; sister Casey; and brother John. He is predeceased by his father Eugene Charles Bekaert.

Peter spent his time between Old Lyme and various locations throughout Florida. He loved camping and sailing, and was also an avid moped enthusiast.

A private family funeral will be held and the Bekaert family requests that their privacy be honored during their difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Middlesex Hospital Hospice Unit or a Diabetes Awareness organization. To send condolences, please visit www.farrellfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Day on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
