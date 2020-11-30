North Stonington - Peter Charles Grufstedt, 75, of North Stonington, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Born Dec. 19, 1944, in Boston, Mass., he was the son of the late Charles and Madolyn (Leslie) Grufstedt.
Peter was a man of many adventures. As a teenager, he travelled the West with his father and worked as a rodeo clown in Idaho. He attended Wheeler High School and graduated Class of 1962. He went on to attend Mitchell College followed by one year abroad at the University of Stockholm in Sweden, before finally graduating from UCLA in 1973 with a degree in political science. After college, Peter toured on a worldwide motorcycle racing circuit around Europe as both a racer and a reporter for Suzuki. He returned to North Stonington, where he opened a shop in the village showcasing his leather craftsmanship. During this time, he was assisting his mother in operating Starlite Farm (currently Stonington Institute), where he eventually met the love of his life, Susan (Guglielmi). In 1977 and 1978, Peter and Susan traveled to the Bonneville Salt Flats of Utah, where Peter set nine World Speed Records, of which he still holds two to this day. In 1979, he returned to North Stonington again, where he built a house, started a family and became a gentleman farmer. He and Susan went on to buy the Country Grocery in North Stonington Village and ran it until the late 1980s. Peter was an avid outdoorsman, a founding member of the Yawbux Valley Hunting Club and a lover of all things motor racing. Although Peter was a man of many achievements, he always maintained that the one thing he was most proud of was being the father of his three children and grandfather to five grandchildren, whom he loved and adored enormously.
In addition to his wife Susan, he leaves behind three children, Seija Grufstedt of North Stonington, along with her husband Bill Whiting and their three children, Piersson, Benton and Adalyn; Aron Grufstedt of Norwalk, along with his wife Christine and their two children, Mabel and Cora; and Stefan Grufstedt of North Stonington.
Calling hours will be held privately for the family. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. The Mystic Funeral Home is handling Peter's arrangements.