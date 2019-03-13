|
Norwich - Peter D. Bulyk, 79, passed away unexpectedly Mar. 11, 2019, at the William W. Backus Hospital.
Peter was born on Feb. 29, 1940, in Norwich. Peter was a retired sheet metal worker at Electric Boat in Groton.
Peter is survived by his brother, Robert J. Bulyk and his wife Patricia L. Bulyk; niece Rebecca J (Bulyk) Scalaro and her husband Christopher Scalaro, their children Adrianna and Christopher Jr.; Patricia's loving children, James Belcamino and his wife Katie and their children Addison and Mia; and Patricia's daughter Bonnie Jones and her husband Toby and their children DeVon and Maci.
Services for Peter will be private and held at the convenience of his family.
Published in The Day on Mar. 13, 2019
