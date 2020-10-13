Old Lyme - Peter Frederick Mletschnig, 79, Realtor, Army Colonel of Old Lyme passed away Oct. 4, at home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 20, 1941, in Springfield, Mass., son of the late Frederick and Dorothy Mletschnig. He was the beloved husband of Joyce (Prior) Mletschnig.
Peter grew up at Hawk's Nest Beach in Old Lyme. After graduating from Lyme-Old Lyme High School, he graduated from Mitchell College and New York University with a bachelor's degree in finance. He continued business studies at Babson College.
Peter owned and operated the White Sands Beach Store in Old Lyme for several years and then opened Shore & Country Real Estate. He owned and operated Shore & Country for over 50 years specializing in the summer rental business. He entered the Army National Guard in the late 1960s and continued to serve in the Army Reserve for over 30 years, retiring as a colonel.
Peter was happiest on his sailboat, Salty, and cruised and raced her for 40 years. He and his family cruised Long Island Sound, Block Island Sound, Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard and up to Bar Harbor, Maine, and down to the Florida Keys. He raced with North Cove Yacht Club in Old Saybrook and the Off Soundings Club. Skiing was his other passion.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son and his wife, Kevin and Michele Simonds of Horsham, Pa.; his daughter and her husband, Diane and Brian Wilson of Farmington; his son, John Mletschnig of Salt Lake City, Utah; and four grandchildren, Courtney, Ryan, Christopher and Ethan.
Graveside services were private at the Duck River Cemetery, Old Lyme. Memorial donations may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, D. C. 20090-8018 or on the web at lls.org
.