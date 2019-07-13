Stonington - Peter Hill Canning was born in the early evening of Sept. 10, 1982. He was a beautiful baby.



He had a happy childhood growing up on Mason's Island. His best friends were and always will be David Andrias, Tim Sheffield, Jon Ball, and Lucas Freye.



He loved summer, the beach and boating. He was a Legomaniac.



He was a good athlete and was one of the original SEALS Lacrosse Team. He was always grateful to his favorite coaches, Todd O'Donnell and Dave Schulz. Pete scored the most goals in the inaugural season of the Stonington High School Lacrosse Team. He later was the co-captain of the Williams School Team.



Pete was a member of the Mount Snow Ski Team He won his last race in 1997. The four racers that finished behind him that day became members of the US Ski Team.



Peter attended Deans Mill School, Mystic Middle School and Stonington High School. He spent his winters at Mount Snow Academy and graduated from the Williams School.



Peter graduated from Trinity College with honors in economics in 2005.



Pete loved boating with his friends. He spent many summer afternoons with them at Ram Island, East Harbor and Sandy Point…or just cruising the Mystic River.



Pete was the mainsail trimmer on our family sailboat, the Melges 32, Wild Horses.



He loved picnics, the Fourth of July and the New London fireworks. He loved any family party, but his favorite holidays were Thanksgiving and Christmas. Peter was a great cook, and he always made the gravy.



Peter was a financial advisor at Morgan Stanley and a member of the Canning-Bergendahl Group.



Peter died July 8, 2019. He leaves his father and mother, Bill and Suzie Canning; his brother, Will Canning and sister-in-law, Tracy; his uncles, Peter and Douglas Canning; his aunts, Sarah and Annabelle Canning; and his grandfather, William P.T. Hill, Jr. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Sally Hill, and grandparents, William and Marian Canning.



He will be missed by his cousins, Martha and Kate Canning, John Canning, and Caroline and Maddie Canning.



He loved his nieces, Sabina, Flora, and Louisa (his god daughter) Canning; and his nephew, William Canning.



There will be a gathering in Pete's memory at The Masons Island Yacht Club near his birthday in September.



Pete loved seeing his nieces and nephew swimming and enjoying the water. He loved taking his friends and their children on his boat. A fund in Pete's memory has been established at the Ocean Community YMCA to provide free swimming lessons to kids in need. He would want more kids to be able to enjoy the beautiful place he loved so much.



Peter Hill Canning Fund, Ocean Community YMCA, 95 High Street, Westerly, RI 02891 ATTN: Stacey Jackson Published in The Day on July 13, 2019