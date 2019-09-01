|
|
Mystic - Peter Hill Canning, 36, of Mystic passed away July 9, 2019.
Peter was the son of William G. and Suzanne Hill Canning of Mystic, and had worked as a financial advisor at Morgan Stanley in New London.
A celebration of his life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Mason's Island Yacht Club, 7 Yacht Club Road, Mystic.
Donations in his memory may be directed to the Peter Hill Canning Fund, Ocean Community YMCA, 95 High Street, Westerly, RI 02891. ATTN: Stacey Jackson.
Published in The Day on Sept. 1, 2019