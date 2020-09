Or Copy this URL to Share

Quaker Hill - Peter John "PJ" Reynolds, 35 of Quaker Hill entered eternal life Sept. 6, 2020, in the company of his loving family. He was born March 28, 1985, in New London the son of Peter Reynolds and Lori McGrath Reynolds.



Peter worked as a Chef at the Mohegan Sun Casino before his illness.



A complete obit will appear next week in The Day.



The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London has been entrusted with his care.



