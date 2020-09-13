Quaker Hill - Peter John "PJ" Reynolds, 35, lifelong resident of Quaker Hill, passed away peacefully, after a lengthy illness Sept. 6, 2020. Peter was born in Groton March 28, 1985, and is the son of Lori McGrath Reynolds of Quaker Hill and Peter (Aimee) Reynolds of Groton.
Peter is survived by his two siblings, Keyth (Samantha) Reynolds of Baltic and Kelly Sullivan of South Korea, formerly of Waterford; his grandparents, Jack and Shirley McGrath of Uncasville and Louise Reynolds of Florida; his uncle Bruce McGrath of Quaker Hill; and aunt Susan Polito of Florida; his loving nieces and nephews, Kylee, Aubrey, Jack and Quade; and numerous additional relatives.
As a youth, Peter was a member of the local Boy Scout Troop 43. He held a green belt in Karate. He was a volunteer member of the American Red Cross, a member of the Waterford High School Robotics team and a junior firefighter with the Quaker Hill Fire Department. He had a love of fishing, including both salt water and fly fishing. He and his family made many trips to First Connecticut Lake in Pittsburg, N.H. with the hope of making the big catch. He also enjoyed skiing and causing trouble with his siblings. PJ was the kid you could always rely on to include everyone and be sure that he made everyone smile.
He graduated from Waterford High School in 2003, before attending and graduating from New England Culinary Institute in 2007. Following graduation, Peter pursued his dream career of being a chef, working at Mohegan Sun in the culinary department. His favorite foods to cook were cheesecake and crème brûlée; people would fight over his delicious creations.
In his early twenties, PJ was diagnosed with a degenerative disease that affected portions of his brain function. As his disease progressed, Peter never let his diagnosis get in the way of the things he loved. He learned to fly fish from a seated position and became an avid video game player - "Call of Duty" and "Gears of War" were his absolute favorites. He also loved beating all of his family and friends in Wii Sports - bowling. You never heard PJ complain about his circumstances.
PJ "Muguchid Yundum" was a proud member of the Mohegan Tribe, and loved honoring his heritage by practicing traditional crafts, specifically making beautiful dream catchers. Peter was a professional Boston Red Sox fan and especially loved David Ortiz. He also loved attending Connecticut Sun games, and was a local celebrity at the MMA and boxing events at Mohegan Sun, taking pictures with every fighter.
The family would like to thank the compassionate care staff at Hartford HealthCare Palliative Care and Hospice and Assured Quality Home Care for their kindness and efforts to provide comfort and care. In addition, the family would also like to recognize Quantum Rehab for their exceptional service, and for inviting Peter to be a patient advocate in their ad campaigns.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Peter's honor to MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua Street Suite 540 Boston, MA 02114; Attn: In Support of Dr. Schmahmann's Lab or at www.giving.massgeneral.org/donate/ataxia-unit
. This donation will support ongoing research in pursuit of treatment for the disease that PJ ultimately lost his battle to.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday Sept.17, at the Mohegan Burial Grounds at Fort Shantok. To ensure the safety and wellness of our friends and family, we ask that all attending wear a mask.