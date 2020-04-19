|
Stonington - Peter Kashanski, of Stonington, passed away peacefully April 15, 2020, following a long illness. Born Feb. 15, 1932, in New London, he was the son of the late John and Sophie (Schelesko) Kashanski.
He attended the former Bulkeley School in New London, graduating in 1951. Upon graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge in 1956, he was employed at the Sub Base and Underwater Sound Lab. After several years working in civil service, he returned to further his education, attending Willimantic State College and graduating from the University of Connecticut, having earned his M.A. with a teaching degree.
Peter began his teaching career at the North Stonington Elementary School, the Jennings School in New London and finished his career in the Stonington School System at the West Broad Street School in Pawcatuck for twenty years. He retired in 1995. He was a life member of the Association of Retired Teachers, the American Legion in New London, the Westerly Elks and the Portuguese Club in Stonington.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Dorothy (Holt) Anderson Kashanski; his two step-daughters, Barbara Anderson Millbach (Miles) and Lori Myers (Elmer); granddaughter Stacey (Myers) Sprague (Joseph); a grandson, William "Willie" Myers; and a great-grandson, Michael Sprague. He is also survived by his sister, Sophie Kashanski of Old Saybrook; and eight nieces and one nephew. He was predeceased by his brothers, Paul Kane and Nicholas and John Kashanski; and a sister, Olga Valentine.
Services and burial will be private for Peter. The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Day on Apr. 19, 2020