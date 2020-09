Or Copy this URL to Share

Bradenton, Fla. - Peter M. Andrews, 68, died in Bradenton, Fla. Sept. 1, 2020.



Peter semi-retired to Florida after moving from Montville, where he worked as a bridge/industrial painter. Peter endured many health complications following joint replacement surgery.



He is survived by his brother Gilbert; sister Grace; and his stepbrothers, Thomas Danaher and Wayne Andrews.



A family and friends service will be planned for a future date.



