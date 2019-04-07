Shrewsbury, Mass. - Peter M. Austin, Sr., 75, of Shrewsbury, Mass. passed away peacefully at home April 2, 2019. He was born Oct. 1, 1943, in Boston, Mass., son of the late Margaret D. and William H. Austin.



He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Denise; as well as four sons and daughters-in-law, Peter and Lena of Amston, Patrick and Georgia of Montpelier, Vt., Andrew and Kathryn of Mansfield, Mass., Matthew and Heather of Kent. He also leaves behind ten adored grandchildren. Mr. Austin was predeceased by his brother William H. Austin, Jr. and grandson Pierce H. Austin.



Mr. Austin graduated in 1961 from Cheshire Academy, Georgetown University in 1965, BA Political Science, and George Washington University in 1968, BS Mechanical Engineering. His first professional work was with the Bechtel Corp. in San Francisco, Calif., and he ended his career with Northeast Utilities, Berlin, Conn. in 2000. Mr. Austin earned his Professional Engineer registration in the state of Conn. in 1974. He and his wife were the owners of The Village Bookshop in Rocky Hill, during the 1990's. Following his retirement, he periodically traveled the country as a consultant in the commercial nuclear power industry.



A lifelong lover of the sea, over the years Mr. Austin sailed and raced from Canada to the Caribbean, often with one of his sons on board. He is a past Commodore of Sachem's Head Yacht Club in Guilford.



Calling hours will be 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury. A Memorial Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, in the Chapel at Southgate, 30 Julio Drive, Shrewsbury. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in St. Bridget's Cemetery, Cheshire, CT.



Remembrances may be made to MATH, Medical Aid to Haiti, 80 South Main Street, West Hartford, CT 06107.



The family expresses extreme gratitude to the staffs of Jewish Health Care Hospice of Worcester and Family Tree Home Care of Shrewsbury as well as the entire staff at Southgate of Shrewsbury.