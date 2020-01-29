Home

Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Peter M. Houghton


1978 - 2020
Peter M. Houghton Obituary
Groton - Peter M. Houghton, Senior Chief United States Navy, 41, of Groton passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

He was born July 20, 1978, in St. Louis Missouri, and is survived by his mother, Heide Houghton; his wife, Angela Houghton and their two daughters, Katherin Houghton and Gemma Houghton; three brothers, John Houghton, David Houghton, Andrew Houghton; and a sister Michelle Bennett.

Funeral Home Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan 31, at Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home 48 Grand Street, Niantic. Calling Hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home 48 Grand Street, Niantic.

Online condolences may be expressed to Houghton family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Jan. 29, 2020
