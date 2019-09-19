|
|
Griswold - Peter Michael Korenkiewicz III, 61, of Griswold passed away peacefully Sept. 14, 2019, with his family by his side after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Peter was residing in Poland, Maine at the time of his death.
He was born Aug. 6, 1958, in Norwich to his father Peter John Korenkiewicz Jr. and mother Nese Cooper (Ogut). He graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1976. He spent over 40 years working for Electric Boat and the Department of the Navy where he developed a passion for building Nuclear Submarines. At the time of his retirement he was working as a Senior QA Analyst.
He was a loving and dedicated father and spent the last year of his life living with his children and grandchildren. Peter had a love for the game of baseball and was a diehard Red Sox fan. He had many hobbies including cooking, fishing, gardening, cribbage, reading and classic war movies. Spending time with his grandchildren brought him the most joy.
He was predeceased by his father Peter John Korenkiewicz Jr.
He is survived by son Kevin P. Korenkiewicz and wife, Ashley of Poland, Maine; daughter Rachel A. Korenkiewicz of Poland, Maine; grandchildren, Zoey S. Burhoe, Carleigh A. Korenkiewicz and Kellen P. Korenkiewicz of Poland, Maine; parents, Nese Cooper (Ogut) and husband David Cooper of Jensen Beach, Fla.; sister, Deborah Guinn of Fort Pierce, Fla.; brother Richard Guinn of Norwich; sister Michele Chamberlain (Korenkiewicz) and husband Jordan Chamberlain of Lisbon; as well as several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
The family of Peter M. Korenkiewicz III would like to acknowledge Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice for their exceptional care and all the family and friends who supported him though out his fight.
Honoring Peter's life Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Cummings-Gagne Funeral Home, 82 Cliff St., Norwich. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at St. Joseph's RC Church, 120 Cliff St., Norwich, with burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 815 Boswell Ave, Norwich. Following services family and friends are invited to a reception being held at River Ridge Golf Course, 259 Preston Rd., Griswold.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Sails Up 4 Cancer at www.su4c.org.
Please visit www.cummings-gagnefh.com to leave condolences or share a memory.
Published in The Day on Sept. 19, 2019