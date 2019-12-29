|
Wallingford - Peter Pajor, age 61, passed away suddenly Nov. 25, 2019. His unexpected passing has devastated all those who knew and loved Peter. He leaves behind his sister Zofia and brother-in-law Tony Kowalski; his brother Frank and sister-in-law Kathleen; and his brother John and sister-in-law Valerie. In addition, he leaves behind many cousins; nieces and nephews both in the United States and Poland. He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Sofia Pajor; his brother Joe Pajor; and sister Chris Pajor.
Peter grew up in Wallingford and graduated from Sheehan High School in 1976. His hospitality and restaurant career included Chuck's Steak Houses in East Haven, West Haven and Boone, N.C., Pajor's Restaurant in Wallingford, Mohegan Sun, Copper Beach Inn in Ivoryton and Wilcox Tavern in Charlestown, R.I. Most recently, he was employed by HMSHost at T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island.
Peter was a kind, funny, hard-working and inquisitive soul. He was kind to everyone, especially to his family and friends. He was always there for you when you needed him; and always made you feel comfortable when you were around him. He just was a solid guy, great person and a joy to be with. He was very curious about history, political science, sports and life. He was great at storytelling and was always quick with a quip or humorous observation. He never failed to make you laugh when you were in his company. To know him was to love him.
He loved all sports, but was a passionate Denver Broncos fan. Over the past few years, Peter helped prepare and serve meals for the Wallingford Emergency Shelter for the homeless.
Those wishing to honor Peter's memory, please donate to the or the Wallingford Emergency Shelter, c/o Columbus House, 586 Ella Grasso Blvd., New Haven, CT, 06511.
A memorial celebration of Peter's life will be open to those who knew Peter from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Jan. 18, 2020, at the Copper Beach Inn, 46 Main St. in Ivoryton. Prior to the celebration, a private family memorial luncheon will be held. The family encourages Peter's friends to join them at 1:30 p.m. to share our memories, stories and loss.
Published in The Day on Dec. 29, 2019