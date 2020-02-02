|
Griswold - Peter R. Knutson, 86, a Griswold resident and Korean War Veteran, passed away Jan. 11, at Backus Hospital in Norwich. Peter, also known to many as "Pop", was born in New London March 30, 1933, the son of the late Doris and Carl Knutson of Old Lyme. He attended Old Lyme and Covina, Calif. schools and graduated in 1951 from Old Lyme High.
Peter served in the U.S. Navy from 1953 – 1957. After much schooling he served aboard the USS Salem as an Electronic Technician. The USS Salem is presently a museum located at the Quincy Boat Yard in Quincy, Mass. For over 20 recent years he would go to Quincy to attend work parties to help keep the Salem in good repair.
Peter is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, the former Phyllis Newton of Essex and has one daughter Karleen Zachem of Preston. Also left to grieve his passing are his Son-in-law Kenneth Zachem; grandsons, Max Zachem and Jack Zachem; Max's fiancée Meg Cugini; sister Rae Purinton; brother-in-law Allen Rand; special aunt in California, Betty Emanuelson; family friend like a daughter, Lisa Fessenden; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He also had five Feral Kitties that he fed every day. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his sister Marita Rand; grandparents, Ray and Nellie Bliven; brother-in-law Wayne Purinton; mother-in law Dorothy Newton; and brother-in-law Stan Newton.
Peter was very proud of both grandsons. He attended many car races watching Max wheeling #20 in the Whelen Division of the NASCAR Modified and was very excited when he finished 5th in points for the season at the young age of 23. Jack loves to run Track and Cross Country and play Basketball and Peter attended his games and meets. Jack, a history buff, had many discussions with Pop over the years and they traded books to read. Peter was a tall man but known as a gentle giant. His no-nonsense Norwegian work ethic, stubbornness and intense drive to get things done was above and beyond the average person. Never tell him things were not possible as he would prove you wrong.
He was the owner of Knutson Fence for over 50 years and also did subcontracting fence work for Sears, Roebuck in New London for 30 plus years. In 1972, Peter and his wife purchased property on Pachaug Pond in Griswold and built a successful lake marina and campground which they operated for 16 years. Peter attended Preston City Congregational Church in Preston with his family. Peter was a Past Exalted Ruler of the Elks Club in Westbrook 1965-66 and Co-Chairman of the Building Committee when the new lodge was built. Peter joined the Old Lyme Fire Department in 1951 and was a volunteer member for many years. He served the town as a member of the Democrat Town Committee and as a member on the Board of Selectman in the late 1960s. He also served as President of the Connecticut Campground Association in the 1980s.While his daughter was growing up the family enjoyed traveling the United States during the winter months. In later years winters were spent in their motorhome and residence in South Texas.
Special thanks to Meg Cugini for being with Pop in his final hours. We love you Meg! A life well lived! In Lieu of Flowers, Donations in his memory may be made to the Preston City Congregational Church, 321 Route 164, Preston, CT 06365 or Old Lyme Fire Department, P.O. Box 102, Old Lyme, CT 06371.
A Celebration of Peter's Life will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 8, at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street, Centerbrook. A chapel service with Full Military Honors will be at 1 p.m. A luncheon will immediately follow at the Elks Club, 142 Seaside Avenue, Westbrook.
Published in The Day on Feb. 2, 2020