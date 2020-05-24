East Lyme - Peter Strouch of Niantic passed away May 19, 2020, at the age of 69. He was born in Hartford, the son of Charles Strouch and Ruth (Blum) Strouch.
Peter is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Veronica (Marszalek) Strouch; his son Jonathan and wife Sylvia of Lugoff, S.C.; two grandchildren, Landon and Oliver; his sister Joyce Greenberg of Windsor Locksand her husband Harry Greenberg; his nieces, Molly Greenberg of Glendale, Ariz., Bessie Sadownick of Quincy, Mass. and her husband David Sadownick; and grand-niece Emma Rose Sadownick.
At Bloomfield High School, Peter played on the varsity football team. Peter was the owner of U. S. Engineering Technical Services for 29 years. He recently retired, enjoyed golfing and fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was loved and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a future time. Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on May 24, 2020.