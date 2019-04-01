|
Norwich - Peter W. Trantalis Sr., 91, entered eternal rest with the Lord reuniting with his beloved wife, Mary, in heaven on March 27, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family.,br/>
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Trisagion Service at 7 p.m. at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave., Norwich. His body will be accepted into Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 247 Washington St., Norwich, on Wednesday, April 3, at 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Maplewood Cemetery, 184 Salem Turnpike, Norwich.
Published in The Day on Apr. 1, 2019