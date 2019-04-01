Home

POWERED BY

Services
Labenski Funeral Home
107 Boswell Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 887-1769
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Trantalis Sr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter W. Trantalis Sr

Obituary Condolences

Peter W. Trantalis Sr Obituary

Norwich - Peter W. Trantalis Sr., 91, entered eternal rest with the Lord reuniting with his beloved wife, Mary, in heaven on March 27, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family.,br/>
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Trisagion Service at 7 p.m. at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave., Norwich. His body will be accepted into Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 247 Washington St., Norwich, on Wednesday, April 3, at 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Maplewood Cemetery, 184 Salem Turnpike, Norwich.
Published in The Day on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Labenski Funeral Home
Download Now