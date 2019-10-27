Home

IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of PETER X. MOROSKY 3/13/1936 - 10/27/1991 28th Anniversary You don't know what you've got until it's gone. You don't know what you got til you don't have it anymore. You don't know what you've got until its gone. You wake up everyday, Saying just another day Taking this for granted, becoming disenchanted You don't know what you've got until it's gone. Written & Recorded By, " PETER X " Sadly Missed By, Marie, Children: Peter, Jimmy, Chris, Amy & Grandchildren
Published in The Day on Oct. 27, 2019
