Mystic - Phebe Carolyn Watrous, 89, of Mystic passed away at her home Friday night, May 24, 2019.



She was born in Groton July 4, 1929, the daughter of Dudley E. And Martha Prosser Watrous.



She graduated from Robert E Fitch High in the class of 1947 and then attended Connecticut College and the Springfield Stenotype Institute to further her secretarial training.



After school she began a long career as a legal secretary working at the New London States Attorney office and the law offices of Waller, Andersen and Smith and Waller, Smith and Palmer. She then worked for the Judge of the Connecticut and United States District Court, and the United States Court of Appeals (Second Circuit). She then returned to work at the United States District Court, retiring in 1980.



She enjoyed music, playing many instruments along with her sister Connie and she inherited her mother's love of working in the gardens.



Phebe was also a world traveler visiting many countries and once spending six weeks on Safari in Africa.



A craft specialist she always had a project in her lap on her frequent train trips to chambers in New Haven and New York City. She specialized in knitting, sewing, crocheting, tatting, spinning, and weaving braided rugs.



A strong faith and desire to serve God was always the center of her life and gave her great comfort during her illness at the end her life.



She was predeceased by her parents and all her siblings, her brother Albert Watrous and sisters, Martha, Louise, Alice, and Constance Watrous and Mildred Hall.



She is survived by three nieces; a nephew; and numerous great grandnieces and grandnephews.



Services and interment will be private.



Byles-Groton Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Day on May 29, 2019