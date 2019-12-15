|
New London - Philip A. Zenobio, 83, formerly of New London, entered eternal life Dec. 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Rosalie (Trenti) Zenobio who survives him. Philip was born July 20, 1936, in Stanford, the son of the late Joseph and Connie Zenobio. He worked 37 years for the United States Postal Service.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 p.m. in St. Joseph Church, New London, with interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery. A complete obituary will appear in the Monday edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Dec. 15, 2019