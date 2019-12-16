|
|
Norwich - Philip Anthony Zenobio, 83, of Norwich and formerly of New London, entered eternal life Dec. 13, 2019. He was born May 20, 1936, in Stamford, the son of the late Joseph and Connie (Zamdarelli) Zenobio. He lived in Stamford and attended local schools. Philip was united in marriage to the former Rosalie Trenti; they were married Sept. 6, 1964, in Sacred Heart Church in Mt. Vernon, N.Y. Rosalie survives him after 55 years of devotion.
Mr. Zenobio was employed at the U.S. Postal Service in Stamford and New Milford, retiring after 37 years. Moving to New London, they were communicants of St. Joseph Parish.
Besides his beloved wife, he is survived by two daughters, Donna Wanczyk and husband Jim of Plantsville and Joann Lemieux and husband Kenny of Waterford; his three grandchildren, Christopher and Sage Lemieux, and Gina Wanczyk. He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Marseglia.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon in St. Joseph Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
Published in The Day on Dec. 16, 2019