Home

POWERED BY

Services
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Church
New London, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Zenobio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Anthony Zenobio


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip Anthony Zenobio Obituary
Norwich - Philip Anthony Zenobio, 83, of Norwich and formerly of New London, entered eternal life Dec. 13, 2019. He was born May 20, 1936, in Stamford, the son of the late Joseph and Connie (Zamdarelli) Zenobio. He lived in Stamford and attended local schools. Philip was united in marriage to the former Rosalie Trenti; they were married Sept. 6, 1964, in Sacred Heart Church in Mt. Vernon, N.Y. Rosalie survives him after 55 years of devotion.

Mr. Zenobio was employed at the U.S. Postal Service in Stamford and New Milford, retiring after 37 years. Moving to New London, they were communicants of St. Joseph Parish.

Besides his beloved wife, he is survived by two daughters, Donna Wanczyk and husband Jim of Plantsville and Joann Lemieux and husband Kenny of Waterford; his three grandchildren, Christopher and Sage Lemieux, and Gina Wanczyk. He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Marseglia.

His family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon in St. Joseph Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.
Published in The Day on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -