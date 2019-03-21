Danbury - Philip Stoddard Brockelman, 81, retired Director of Human Resources for the Barden Corporation, Danbury died at home in Magnolia Greens, Leland, N.C. Mar. 14, humming along to his favorite gospel music and Johnny Cash. Born in Worcester, Mass. April 23, 1937, he was a son of Anton Henry and Linda Stoddard Brockelman. The Brockelman name is familiar to many in Mass., due to the history of Brockelman Brothers' Markets. Mr. Brockelman received his early education at The Bancroft School in Worcester, graduated from Kimball Union Academy, Meriden, N.H., received his Bachelor of Arts from Ohio Wesleyan University and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Connecticut. He was a member of Chi Phi fraternity. He had been active in the Danbury Chamber of Commerce Personnel Council, served as President of the Brookfield Exchange Club and President of the CT Personnel Association, as well as Chairman of the Kimball Union Alumni Council.



He was an outstanding lacrosse and tennis player at Kimball Union and college, and continued to impress competitors with his golf and tennis in the years that followed. Mr. Brockelman was a versatile and talented athlete, musician, and actor. He sang with Danbury Barber Shoppers, Danbury Chorus, and performed musical theatre at the Brookfield Playhouse with his wife, Judith for many years. His versatility was obvious in his counted cross stitch creations and in building and refinishing antique furniture. Deemed a "great coach," he not only coached Little League, but also started the Brookfield Youth Ice Hockey League, not to mention he never missed one of his daughters' field hockey games. His children were his prized possessions. Phil and his wife, Judith, retired to North Carolina in 2006, where he put his competitive spirit to work playing bridge, regaling friends with his great wit and marvelous sense of humor.



Survivors include his wife, Judith Dempsey Brockelman; two sons, Philip Stoddard Brockelman, Jr, and his wife, Andrea, of York, Maine, Peter Michael Brockelman and his wife, Wendy, of Princeton, Mass.; two daughters, Johanna Tolan of Altadena, Calif, and Jennifer Lynch and her husband, Martin, of Groton; his brothers, Curtis Brockelman and Anton Brockelman, Jr. reside in Florida; several nieces and nephews and their families continue to reflect on Uncle Phil's sense of humor. Eight surviving grandchildren all inherited his wit and sense of family values. Dempsey John Brockelman will be welcoming his grandpa to heaven with open arms.



A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 23, at the Basilica Shrine of St. Mary, 412 Ann St. Wilmington. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Mystic, CT at a later date.



Flowers are welcomed at the home or the church, or memorial donations may be made to Kimball Union Academy, Meriden, New Hampshire, or a .



