Hanover - Philip Drew Lachance, 42 of Hanover died suddenly May 31, 2019, while visiting at his cousin's wedding in Mount Holly, N.J.



Philip was born in Hartford and was single. Philip lived with his parents Gerry and Barbara Lachance, and he was a graduate of Fitch High School in Groton. He was employed for many years with Seabird Enterprise's and he worked as a waiter in Puffins Restaurant.



If you would describe Philip most would say he was a "Rock Star". He loved to dance, rap, bowl, and he was a gold and bronze medal winner for bowling in the Special Olympics. But he mostly loved his affiliation with his church. He had a secret goal to become a pastor and work with his mother. He loved all people and treated everyone with respect and dignity.



He was predeceased by his sister Gretchen, and is survived by her parents, Gerry and Barbara Lachance; his brother Paul Lachance, his wife Sarah and their two children Sawyer and Hunter; his sister Christine Carver, her husband Kevin and their two children Sidney and Caleb; and his sister Tracy his best friend.



Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the Norwich Worship Center, 165 Lawler Lane, Norwich. A Christian Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, at the Norwich Worship Center.



In lieu of flowers please donate to the ARC of New London, CT., 125 Sachem ST., Norwich, CT. 06030. Published in The Day on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary