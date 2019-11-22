Home

POWERED BY

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Philip G. Russell

Philip G. Russell Obituary
Niantic - Philip G. Russell, 69, of Niantic, husband of Carol G. Russell, died unexpectedly Nov. 19, 2019, in Vermont.

Calling hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the Funeral Home. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Chelsea Foundation.

A full obituary will be published in a later edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Nov. 22, 2019
