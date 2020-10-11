Kingsford, Mich. - Philip J. "Phil" Dorfler found peace Sept. 12, 2020, at Dickenson County Hospital in Iron Mountain, Mich. following a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife, June of Kingsford, Mich. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Records Dorfler. Phil is also preceded in death by his parents, June and Anton Dorfler; brothers, Joseph, his twin Vince; and sister, Karen Giguere. Besides his wife, June, Phil is survived by his sisters, Nancy Zecchin, Sterling Heights, Mich., Mary Wender, Iron Mountain, Mich. and Sue Albert, Milwaukee, Wis. He is also survived by Dorothy's children: Robert Records and wife Rita of Virginia, Beverly (Records) Silva and husband Ron of Florida, Rex Records and wife Kathleen of Florida, Dorothy (Records) Shaeffer and husband Bill of Washington and Wayne Records and wife Joann of Connecticut; ten step-grandchildren; and seventeen stepgreat-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Phil had many friends in both Michigan and Connecticut who will miss him.
Phil was born Dec. 16, 1937, in Sagola, Mich. He served in the U.S. Navy for nearly 15 years. He often spoke proudly of being on the crew of the USS Wasp when it was the recovery ship for the Gemini 9 Capsule. After getting out of the U.S. Navy, Phil married Dorothy Williams Records in December 1964. Phil was a very caring and dedicated husband and stepfather. He loved spending time with his grandchildren at the campground on Gardner Lake, cooking for family gatherings and going for Sunday drives. Phil worked as a tugboat crew member and welder at Thames Shipyard in New London for many years.
His family wishes to thank the Critical Care staff of DCHS for their excellent care and compassion. A private memorial was held in Iron Mountain, Mich. Phil's ashes will be shipped to New London for a private burial alongside his first wife, Dorothy.
Phil was much loved by many and his passing will leave a hole in our hearts. Donations may be made in his memory to the Military Family Support Trust, mfst.us
.