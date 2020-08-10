Old Lyme - Dr. Philip "Phil" Patrick Devine, 70, of New York City and Old Lyme passed away in his home on Rogers Lake, August 2, 2020. He was born Jan. 11, 1950, in Long Beach, Calif. and grew up in South San Francisco, Calif. He was the son of the late Adair (Krombka) Devine and John (Jack) Devine and husband of 41 years to the late Dr. Theodore J. Kowalski.
Phil attended El Camino High School, then went on to the University of San Francisco, where he graduated with a doctorate in education. Phil had a passion for musical theater; and he directed performances in a small community recreation center in South San Francisco. As an English teacher in Brentwood, Calif., he also became musical director for the community theater, where he produced such shows as "Pippin," "Fiddler on the Roof," "Jesus Christ Superstar" and many more. It is in San Francisco where he met his future husband, Ted Kowalski, May 5, 1978. Phil and Ted returned to Ted's beloved East Coast in 1984, where Phil taught English in the Stratford Public Schools system. Over the next 21 years, he would go on to become head of the English department for the entire district and gain recognition for his work on K-12 English curricula. On a personal level, Phil and Ted made LGBTQ history by being the first gay male couple to have a child, with a surrogate through a surrogacy agency, when their son Andrew was born in February of 1987. They became activists in the gay and lesbian struggle to define gay parental rights, which eventually ended with the Supreme Court decision to uphold same-sex marriage in 2015.
Phil is survived by his son, Andrew John Kowalski Devine; and their corgi, Miss Billie. He also is survived by his brothers, Dennis Devine, Steve Devine and Tim Devine; and his sisters, Suzanne Wyatt and Tammy Devine. Phil is also survived by his in-laws, The Very Reverend James A. Kowalski and Ellen-Jo Fraser; along with many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of the life of Philip P. Devine will be held Saturday Aug. 15, 2020, for family and close friends. A West Coast celebration honoring the lives of Phil and Ted will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Lambda Legal, Gay and Lesbian Legal Defense Fund, an organization of which Phil and Ted were active supporters: https://www.lambdalegal.org/