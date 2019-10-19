|
|
Uncasville - Phillip L. "Phil" DesChamps, 78, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Born in New London, the son of the late Wilfred and Bertha DesChamps formerly of Groton. Phil graduated from Fitch High School class of 1959 and served with the United States Marine Corps from 1960 thru 1966. He worked at General Dynamics in Groton until 1970 when he made career move to Pfizer's 1993 when he took an early retirement. Phil also worked as a longshoreman at the New London State Pier in the late seventies and early eighties in a part time capacity. He finished his career at Foxwoods Resort and Casino in Ledyard.
Phil was predeceased by his wife Debra DesChamps in April of this year. He is survived by two daughters, Vicky and Pamela; a son Phil Jr.; three grandchildren, Jeremy, Briahni, and Brittany; three stepchildren, Vincent Suchomel, Valerie Davis, and Kevin Suchomel; and many adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Phil loved playing baseball, basketball, and football and received his school letter in baseball and basketball. While Phil was employed by General Dynamics in the sixties, he played on the company fast pitch softball team which won a class B Industrial Tournament and three first place finishes in Groton, New London, and Norwich in one year. The team even beat "The King and His Court" and Phil was proud to be a part of that team. He also loved to fish and did some ten-pin bowling. He was an avid New York Yankees Fan. In Phil's high school yearbook, it is written, "He is always willing to help", and this was true all throughout his life. Godspeed Phil.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Rd, Uncasville. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Day on Oct. 19, 2019