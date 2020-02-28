|
Mystic - Phillip Lee Linger passed away unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital. Phillip was born May 22, 1981, at the Naval base hospital in Groton.
Phillip graduated from Grasso Technical High School in 1999. He loved doing mechanic work on all types of vehicles.
Phillip is survived by his parents, Gary and Susan Linger of Punta Gorda, Fla., his twin brother Gary W. Linger Jr. and his brothers, David Sadler and Michael Sadler; and his daughter Jovie Lee Linger all from Groton/Mystic area.
Phillip will be missed by all. There is no service scheduled at this time.
Published in The Day on Feb. 28, 2020