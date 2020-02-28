Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
11 Jerome Road
Montville, CT 06382
(860) 848-1886
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Linger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip Lee Linger


1981 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip Lee Linger Obituary
Mystic - Phillip Lee Linger passed away unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital. Phillip was born May 22, 1981, at the Naval base hospital in Groton.

Phillip graduated from Grasso Technical High School in 1999. He loved doing mechanic work on all types of vehicles.

Phillip is survived by his parents, Gary and Susan Linger of Punta Gorda, Fla., his twin brother Gary W. Linger Jr. and his brothers, David Sadler and Michael Sadler; and his daughter Jovie Lee Linger all from Groton/Mystic area.

Phillip will be missed by all. There is no service scheduled at this time.
Published in The Day on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -