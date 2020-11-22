Waterford - Phillip W. Lloyd Jr., 90, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.
Phil was born April 11, 1930, in New London, the son of Phillip Lloyd Sr. and Minnie (Tyndale) Lloyd. Soon after graduating from Chapman Technical High School in 1949, Phil joined the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean conflict. Phil worked for 40 years at Southern New England Telephone Company in various duties until he retired in 1985. Phil was predeceased by his brother, Robert Lloyd of East Lyme.
Phil married his childhood sweetheart Fay Sylvia of New London, July 4, 1951, while on military leave. They moved to Waterford in 1963.
Along with his beloved wife of nearly 70 years, Phil is survived by his two sisters, Peggy (Lloyd) Andosca and her husband Andy of Waterford and Patti (Lloyd) Lee and her husband Carl of New London. Phil has three children, Michael Lloyd of Waterford, Kerry (Lloyd) Evans and her husband Scott of East Lyme and Kathy Lloyd of North Stonington. He has four grandchildren: Katie Kernozek and her husband Tracy of North Stonington, Patrick Lloyd, currently living in North Carolina, Tara (Lloyd) Davis and her husband Josh of Waterford and Michael Evans of East Lyme. Phil has one great-granddaughter, Teagan Kernozek of North Stonington.
Phil was a plank member of St. Paul in Chains Roman Catholic Church in Waterford. He was known as "Toot" to his family and loved nothing better than having his clan get together. He counted down the days until the next family celebration. He enjoyed living near the water, being out on the Niantic River and walking the Niantic Boardwalk. He lived for his wife and family. His home was filled with love, music and laughter. He traveled extensively throughout the U.S., the Caribbean and Ireland, faithfully visiting every location his daughter and son-in-law were stationed at throughout the country. He was a tremendous fan of Notre Dame football, the Boston Red Sox and UCONN women's basketball.
In addition to being a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he was a true gentleman, a musician and extremely proud of his Irish heritage. He will be greatly missed. As the Irish say: "Ar dheis De go raibh a anam." (May your soul rest at God's right hand.)
Due to COVID-19 concerns, services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held once it is safe for us to get together where we will toast Toot with joy, love and laughter.
Online Condolences may be shared with Mr. Lloyd's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
.