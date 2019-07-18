Home

Philomena Buscetto

Philomena Buscetto In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of Our Beloved Mother PHILOMENA BUSCETTO Who Passed Away July 18th 2004 If I have the world to give I'd give it yes, and more, To hear her voice, see her smile, And greet her at the door. But all I can do, dear Mother, Is go and tend your grave, And leave behind tokens of love, To the best Mother God ever made. I like to think when life is done, Wherever Heaven may be, She'll be standing at the door, Up there to welcome me. LOVED AND SADLY MISSED BY SON MICHAEL & DAUGHTER-IN-LAW BRIDGIT
Published in The Day on July 18, 2019
