Ashaway, R.I. - Phoebe Grace (Main) Smith, 91, of Ashaway, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. She was the wife of the late Albert Smith. Born Nov. 20, 1928, in Mystic, she was the daughter of the late Alfred E. and Phebe M. Main.
Phoebe was an amazing cook and chef, working for many years for the Seaman's Inn, Mystic. She enjoyed cooking for her family, especially desserts like apple pie and blueberry cupcakes, along with other tasty treats. Gardening was a passion of hers, focusing on growing African violets and numerous other flowers. She loved all animals from pets to wildlife. In her later years, she never passed up the opportunity to play bingo at the Westerly Senior Center. Phoebe had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed joking around with her coworkers and friends. Most importantly, she was so grateful for the help she received from her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She leaves her children: Timothy Schandera, Linda Cushing and her husband Paul and Phyllis Wagner and Alice Hummel; five grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Florence Smith; and three brothers; along with sons-in-law, Rudy Wagner and Wayne Hummel.
A graveside service will be held at noon Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the Westerly Senior Citizens Center, 39 State Street, Westerly, RI 02891. Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main Street, Westerly, RI 02891, is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
.