Waterford - Phylis (Bonanno) Strutt, 71, passed away after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. As she wished, she passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family.



Phylis was loved and respected by all who knew her, and she will be forever missed. She was a mom, sister, aunt, Nonnie, niece, cousin, and friend. Phylis was born April 22, 1948, to Joseph and Pauline (Giacalone) Bonanno of Waterford. She attended Waterford schools, graduating from Waterford High School in 1966. Phylis started her career in banking at Charter Oak Federal Credit Union, where she held many positions throughout her 26 years of employment there. She also held the position as President of the OPEIU union 106, which she enjoyed leading.



Phylis met the love of her life when the new neighbors moved in across the street. They quickly became high school sweethearts and married shortly after high school. Their love was one to admire and evolved into a true love story. They were married for 52 years creating a family and many memories to cherish.



Phylis was a remarkable person: a warrior who fought this battle extremely hard for her family. She was so strong and full of life and love not only for her family, but all who were fortunate to cross into her path in this journey we call life. To know her was to love her. However, nothing brought her greater joy that spending time with her grandchildren. Another joy in her life was traveling with her husband to Italy, across the United States, and recently to Hawaii to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.



Phylis is survived by many loving family members, including her mother, Pauline (Giacalone) Bonnano; her husband, George Strutt of Waterford; her daughter, Lori Herde and her husband, John Herde of East Lyme; her son, David Strutt and his wife, Deborah Strutt of Newburyport, Mass.; and two grandchildren, Connor and Brianna Birchall of East Lyme; a brother, Thomas Bonanno and his wife. Robin Bonanno of South Carolina. She also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends. Phylis was predeceased by her father, Joseph Bonanno.



We would like to recognize and thank the Smilow Cancer Hospital in Waterford for their loving care and compassion they not only gave to Phylis, but her family as well. They allowed us quality time with her over the last year, which we will forever cherish. We would also like to thank Doctor Brenda Applegate and staff for their care of Phylis during this time as well. Both will forever hold a special place in our hearts.



Phylis's family will received friends from 4 to 7 p.m, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, CT. The funeral will be at 9 am Thursday, May 2, 2019, from the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home with a Mass at St. Joseph's Church, 149 Montauk Avenue, New London, at 10. The burial will follow in the Mausoleum at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Smilow Cancer Hospital www.ynhh.org Published in The Day on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary