Stonington - Phyllis Brooks Borges, 94, died peacefully at home Feb. 25, 2019.
She was predeceased by the love of her life, Elliot Borges, with whom she operated The Mystic River Foundry for many years.
A memorial service featuring readings from her memoir will be held at the Road Church in Stonington this spring.
Donations may be made to the Phyllis B. Borges Memoir Trust, established to encourage and help young women meet their potential, c/o The Law Office of Richard D. Dixon, 15 Holmes Street, Mystic, CT 06355.
Published in The Day on Mar. 7, 2019
