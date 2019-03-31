|
Groton - Phyllis E. Dimpsey 66 of Groton, died early Thursday Mar. 28, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven. Philly was born May 20, 1952 , in New London to Carbon P. Dimpsey and Phyllis E. Deitzler. She graduated from Fitch Senior High in Groton and Gordon College in Wenham Mass. She was a school teacher in the Groton School system until her retirement.
A complete obituary with Saturday's service time and memorial information will appear in Thursday's edition of The Day. Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements which are incomplete.
Published in The Day on Mar. 31, 2019
