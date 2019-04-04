Groton - Phyllis E. Dimpsey 66 of Groton, died early Thursday March 28, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven. Philly was born May 20, 1952, in New London to Carbon P. and Phyllis E. (Deitzler) Dimpsey.



She graduated from Fitch Senior High in Groton and Gordon College in Wenham Mass. A long-standing member of the ADK sorority, she dedicated a large part of her life as an educator for the Groton Public School system.



Philly was known by family and friends for her love of cats and a deep passion for teaching music and children. Philly loved to travel, particularly to Vermont and Prince Edward Island. An avid reader, she was a member of the Raymond Library book club in Oakdale, and also enjoyed watching movies regularly.



She is survived by her sister Margo, brother John, and their extended families.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday April 6, 2019, at the First Congregational Church of Norwich, 81 East Town Street, Norwich, CT 06360. Private burial in Starr Burying Ground in Groton.



Published in The Day on Apr. 4, 2019