Phyllis Krasner Obituary
Groton - Phyllis Krasner of Groton passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

She was predeceased by her husband Sol in 2012 and her sister Charlotte. She is survived by her two sons, Allan (Helen) Krasner and Alan (Robyn) Krasner; her two daughters, Barbara (David) Becker and Donna (Gary) Greenwald; her brother Norman Rodman and her brother-in-law Gerald Lefkoff; 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was a member of the chorus at the Senior Center in Groton, where she enjoyed singing on a regular basis.

Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Congregation B'nai Tzedek, 10621 S Glen Rd, Potomac, MD 20854, with interment to follow at King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, VA. The family will be observing Shiva Wednesday, following the burial at the home of Barbara and David Becker. Shiva will resume from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the home of Donna and Gary Greenwald. Donations in her memory can be made to the . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care. www.sagelbloomfield.com
Published in The Day on Jan. 7, 2020
