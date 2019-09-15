Home

Phyllis M. Sweetland


1930 - 2019
Phyllis M. Sweetland Obituary
Oakdale - Phyllis M. Sweetland, 89, of Oakdale, passed away Sept. 7, 2019, at Bayview Healthcare in Waterford. She was born Aug. 21, 1930, to the late Alfred and Muriel Braun. She was married to George E. Sweetland Jr. who predeceased her.

Phyllis is survived by a daughter Sandra Strzeszkowski of Oakdale; and former spouse Christopher Strzeszkowski of Uncasville. She also is survived by grandchildren, Jennifer Kelley and her husband Jamie, Kimberly Cardoza, Sonya Mullen and her husband Jay, Tasha Strzeszkowski, and George E. Sweetland IV and his wife Jessica. She also leaves behind great-grandchildren, James Mullen, Christopher Mullen, Sophia Mullen, Nathan Webb, Sawyer Sweetland and Marshall Sweetland. She is predeceased by a son George E. Sweetland III; and siblings, Alfred Braun, Irene Roberts, Doris Linek and Alice Morrill.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Maplewood Cemetery, 184 Salem Tpke., Norwich.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phyllis' honor to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Day on Sept. 15, 2019
