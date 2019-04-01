

New London - Phyllis P. Feinberg, 89, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019.

Phyllis was born in New London in 1929 to Benjamin and Bessie Brody. Upon graduation from the New London School of Business, she went to work at Electric Boat in Groton. While there, she met the love of her life, Joseph Feinberg. They married in 1952.



In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, she worked together with Joe in building a successful business, Nutron Mfg. Inc., where she handled all administrative responsibilities.



She was an optimistic person who always offered a kind word and heartfelt interest in others.

The youngest of three daughters, she was predeceased by sisters Judy Lupkay and Zelda Fox and her husband, Joseph, who passed last year.



She is survived and lovingly remembered by her three sons, Jack (Gail), Bruce (Anna) and Michael (Heidi), and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Funeral services by the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, and interment in the Beth El Cemetery in Groton were held on Friday.



Our family especially thanks the many caregivers who assisted Phyllis over the years.