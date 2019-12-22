|
|
New London - Phyllis Rogolsky, 94, of New London passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Portland, Maine.
Born in Providence, R.I., Phyllis, was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who dedicated her life to helping others. A member of the WWII United States Cadet Nurse Corps, Phyllis graduated from Bellevue College at the top of her class. She dedicated many compassionate years to helping her patients and advancing the medical community.
Throughout her life, Phyllis generously cared for those around her, never asking for anything in return. Regardless of circumstances, Phyllis was the epitome of kindness, strength, loyalty and grace.
Phyllis was a curious and enthusiastic traveler. She also loved reading, knitting, aerobic dance and caring for animals. Phyllis was very accomplished and a life member of Hadassah. She was also an active member of the Congregation Beth El. Phyllis was social butterfly who left a permanent mark on our hearts.
She is now with her predeceased parents Herman Robrish and Anna Robrish; her husband Robert Rogolsky; brother Stanley Robrish; and children, Kenneth Austrian and Donald Austrian.
Phyllis is survived by, and will be missed everyday by, her sister Alice Van Nierop of Scottsdale, Ariz.; brother Peter (Susan) Robrish of San Francisco, Calif.; daughter-in-law Hyla Austrian of Falmouth, Maine; daughter Sandra Austrian of Trumbull; step-daughters, Barbara (Evan) Thayer of Stockton, N.J. and Sharon Rogolsky of Arlington, Maine; grandchildren, Edward (Teresa) Austrian of Alexandria, Va. and Nathan Austrian of Huntington, W.Va.; great-grandchild, Molly Austrian of Alexandria, Va.; and a large circle of extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at noon Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the Congregation Beth El Cemetery, 52-96 Lestertown Road, Groton, CT 06340.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Phyllis's name to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
Published in The Day on Dec. 22, 2019