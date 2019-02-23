|
Colchester - Pierre "Pete" Laliberte, beloved husband of Anne Hoff-Laliberte and devoted father of Gary and Alan, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at the age of 74.
He was a proud Air Force veteran during the Vietnam War and had worked as a heavy equipment operator and construction superintendent across the state for 40+ years before his retirement.
Visitaiton 2 – 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24th at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Road, Colchester. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25th directly at St. Andrew Church, 128 Norwich Ave., Colchester. Burial with military honors will follow in the State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown.
Published in The Day on Feb. 23, 2019
