Norwich - Priscilla Blais, 88, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Orchard Grove in Montville. Priscilla was born Jan. 5, 1933, in Baltic, the youngest child of Emelia and Adelard Derosier.
Priscilla married Paul Blais in Baltic in January 1955. Moving to Montville, they started their family and had five children. Being a stay-at-home mom, she enjoyed baking and canning fresh vegetables from their garden. Everyone loved her fresh chocolate chip cookies. She always loved watching NASCAR and her favorite driver, Jeff Gordon. When her husband retired, they moved to Virginia, and after his passing in 2006, she returned to Connecticut, to live in Hebron and then, in Norwich at Aliza Huntington Assisted Living.
She is survived by her children: Randy and his wife Oksana Blais, Jeffrey Blais and Sheryl Gasper, Steven Blais, Paulette Blais and Pauline Schmidt and husband John; 16 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held for Priscilla, where she will be laid to rest with her loving husband at St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London, is assisting with the arrangements. Please visit www.Byles.com
