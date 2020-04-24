|
|
Albany, Calif. - Prospero "Chris" Cascio was born in New London Dec. 25, 1936, and passed away at home April 6, 2020.
Chris graduated from New London High School and joined the U.S. Navy in 1957 serving a four year tour of duty.
He had been employed by Electric Boat Company and the New London Fire Department before leaving for California, his wife's home, where he started his civil service career at Naval Aviation Depot (NADEP), Alameda, Calif. in 1964 where he worked as an aircraft mechanic until his retirement from civil service.
Chris married his wife Mary in 1961 and settled in Albany, Calif. where they raised their two daughters.
Chris is survived by his two daughters, Angela Serna and husband Rudy of West Sacramento, Calif. and Rose Cascio, husband Frank; and grandson Nicholas of Novato, Calif. He is also survived by his brother Peter Cascio of New London.
Chris was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Mary Cascio in 2012.
Graveside services were held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette, Calif. April 16, 2020.
Published in The Day on Apr. 24, 2020