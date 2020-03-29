Home

Rachael Marie Marsie Obituary

New London - Rachel Marie Marsie, 33, of New London passed away March 24, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born in New London the daughter of Keith and Sharon Eng Marsie of Pawcatuck.

She graduated from the University of New Haven and had worked as an insurance agent for Allstate Insurance.

Besides her parents, she is survived by her son, Wyatt Ray Previty; her brother Joshua Dane Marsie; her uncles, Richard and Dana Eng; and her grandmother, Marie Eng. She was predeceased by her grandfather, Richard J. Eng.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Byles Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com to share a memory with the family.
Published in The Day on Mar. 29, 2020
