Knoxville, Tenn. - Rachel "Rae" H. Howard, passed away peacefully Monday, April 29, 2019, at the age of 97 years.
Rae was born Nov. 16, 1921, in Boston, Mass., to Sven and Dagney (Stokseth) Johnson, who both immigrated from Norway. She lived in Waterford (most recently at the Ahepa apartments on Clark Lane where she made many close friends), and relocated to Knoxville, Tenn. in 2016.
Rae was very active her entire life and loved to work and do things for her family and many close friends.
Rae is survived by daughter Diane Foster and husband, Neal; son Russell Howard; granddaughter Sara Dickinson; three great-grandchildren, Cameron, Madison, and Mackenzie Marshall; sister Irene Sagese; sister-in-law Marion Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her spouse, Earl Howard in 2003; brothers, Torrey, and Sven "Roy" Johnson; and sister Ingrid Sage.
Interment will take place in Cedar Grove Cemetery at a future date.
Published in The Day on May 8, 2019