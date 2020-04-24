|
New London - Racquel Cherie Perry, 38, of Torrance, Calif. ascended into the loving arms of our Lord Saturday, April 18, 2020. Racquel was born Oct. 4, 1981, in New London to Deboragh A. Hardy and Rhodia Benjamin Perry III.
Racquel was raised in Southern California and was a Graduate of Santiago High School. She worked in the Hospitality Division of the Los Angeles United States Air Force Base. She received many accolades and recognition for going above and beyond in her position.
She was a loving creative spirit whose laughter was contagious. She enjoyed spending time with her vast and expansive family who all loved and cherished her.
She was compassionate and caring and had a love for her pets whom she cared for with kindness and attention. Racquel had a big heart and would help anyone in need.
She was an avid basketball fan and favored the Lakers and the Warriors.
In addition to the love of her life of 20 years Rico Ellis, she is survived by her mother Deboragh A. Hardy of Troy, Mich.; father Rhodia B. Perry III (Katherine) of Schertz, Texas; grandmother Beatrice Hughes Hardy of Torrance, Calif.; brothers, Rhodia Perry IV of New London; Malik Perry (Fitihawit) of Dallas, Texas; uncle Angelo of Torrance, Calif. (Sheila Borden Hardy) of Gallipoli, Ohio; aunt Monica Robinson (Kevin) of Torrance, Calif.; aunts, Yvonne, Theresa, Rhonda; and uncle Tracey; and an endless list of cousins and other family members.
Racquel is predeceased by her grandparents, Zelma and Rhodia B. Perry II; and Horace Hardy
She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She was and will forever be our "Quel".
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, services will be private and a celebration of Racquel's life will be held at a later date.
Halverson, Stone & Myers Mortuary is assisting the family. To leave a message of condolence for Racquel's family. http://www.halversonstonemyers.com
Published in The Day on Apr. 24, 2020