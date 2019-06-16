Coventry - Ralph R. Johnston, 88, of Coventry passed away peacefully June 13, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born July 20, 1930, in Presque Isle, Maine to the late Vera (Stilwell) and Earland Johnston. He was the beloved husband of Lorraine (Zigmond) for nearly 62 years.



Growing up in Maine, he enjoyed hunting and working in the lumber camps. Ralph served his country in the Marine Corps in Artillery during the Korean War. He was employed with Electric Boat, building submarines, for almost 40 years, retiring as an NQC inspector. After retiring, he moved to Lake Placid, Fla. with his wife, where he immensely enjoyed fishing and boating from his own back yard. After many years in Florida, he built a new home in Coventry.



He enjoyed camping, square dancing, reading, playing cards, history, western movies and fishing but especially being with friends. He loved touring the northeast with his wife, Lorraine, and his beloved Gold Wing Aspencade. Having been a long-distance trucker, he enjoyed his get together with his friends at the Haul of Fame Truck Museum in Canterbury. He was a kind and quiet man who always helped others.



Besides his wife, Lorraine, he is survived by his son, Randy Johnston and Sherry; his granddaughter, Nikole Beloat; and his two great-grandchildren, all of Greeneville, Tenn.; son-in-law, Jack Canfield and Barb of South Gibson, Penn.; brother, Dana Johnston and Joyce of Ellsworth, Maine; and Earl Johnston and Irma of Zephyrhills, Fla. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Wendy Canfield; his brother, Arnold Johnston; and his twin sisters, Arlene and Carleen; his sister-in-law, Olive Johnston; his brothers-in-law, Edward Zigmond and Trevor Jones.



Relatives and friends may join the family between 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Coventry-Pietras Funeral Home, 2665 Boston Turnpike, Coventry with a Funeral Home service at 5 p.m., followed by Military Honors. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the North Coventry Fire Department, Memo: Ambulance Fund, 3427 Main Street, Coventry, CT, 06238.