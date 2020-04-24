|
Waterford - Ralph L. Lopardo, 60, of Waterford passed away unexpectedly Tuesday April 21, 2020. Born in Worcester, Mass., he was the son of the late Louis and Domenica (DiForte) Lopardo.
Ralph's career, Senior Engineer, spanned 37 years with Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory, working out of Electric Boat Shipyard in Groton.
Ralph was a diehard NASCAR, Red Sox, Patriots fan, and avid golfer. He was a talented guitar player with a passionate love of music, including attending concerts and musicals. He loved summer vacationing at Hampton Beach, N.H. and hiking during the fall in the White Mountains, N.H. His greatest joy and pride in life was spending time with his family whom he deeply loved.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 12 years, Barbara; his daughter Roxanne (partner William Rutledge); son Randal (partner Alyssa Potter); former spouse Cynthia; stepson Michael Wolter (fiancée Jennifer Hill); former daughter-in-law and extended family Christina Shackford; grandchildren Ryan and Noah; sister Donna and husband Russell Garcia; nephews, Dustin Garcia, Mario (Alanna) Solitro; and niece Michelina (Chad) Portas; and his fur baby (dog) Maggie.
He was predeceased by his sister Catherine Solitro.
Funeral services are private. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London is assisting with arrangements.
