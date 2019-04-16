|
Niantic - Ralph Marlen Vlcek, LCDR, USN, Ret., 76, of Niantic, passed away peacefully at home April 14, 2019.
He retired from the Navy at the rank of LCDR and DDL OMNI Engineering, as Vice President of the Engineering Services Division.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22nd, in St. Agnes Church, 22 Haigh Ave., Niantic. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, New London.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his honor to Hospice of SECT, 227 Dunham Street, Norwich, CT 06360 or at www.hospicesect.org/donate. A complete obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition of The Day. Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, Niantic is handling arrangements.
Published in The Day on Apr. 16, 2019
