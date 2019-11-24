|
Waterford - Ralph Nelson DiSaia, 70, of Waterford. With great sadness, the family announces that he died Nov. 22, 2019, after a brief, but intense battle with cancer. His loving family was by his side.
Ralph was born in Rhode Island March 18, 1949, to Irene and Ralph A. DiSaia and was raised in North Kingstown. A proud graduate of North Kingstown High School and Providence College, Ralph shone as a tennis star. He maintained his close friendships with many classmates.
Ralph was the highlight of many gatherings, an innovator at heart and a creative soul with a true appreciation of colors, especially if they were particularly bright ones. He is known for his never-ending "dad" jokes, his use of a joke book as a dictionary, his ability to make tennis balls keep bouncing and his real-life Tetris skills. Resilient and eternally optimistic, Ralph never stopped advocating for everyone he loved to live their lives to the fullest.
Ralph met his wife Karen in 1979, at Lyme Shores Tennis Club and quickly fell in love with both her and her son, Adam Demorest. Ralph and Karen joined forces to build their businesses, first Oriental Rugs, Ltd. and later, DiSaia Management. Their family grew as well, with the additions of Logan and Rachel. Together as a family, they fought for what they believed was right, as founders, leaders and volunteers with many organizations including Easterseals, The Arc, High Hopes, The Mystic Community Center, The Antiques Council and the Antiques Dealers Association of America. Equity, transparency, and overall human kindness were and always will be remembered as their guiding principles.
There has never been much separation between Ralph's business world and his family. Business associates were like family,and his family helped the business run. Colleagues, fellow committee members and other antique dealers were his friends. Together, they traveled the country preserving and sharing an appreciation for beautiful craftsmanship, stunning quality and stories that might otherwise be lost.
Ralph had a lifetime love of tennis. His dedication to finding new ways of coaching individuals to be stronger players and better people earned him accolades and respect. Ralph was recognized as a coach of the year by The Day, The Norwich Bulletin and the Connecticut High School Coaches Association. Ralph was proud to coach the Waterford Lancers Boys Tennis team from 2003 to 2019, where he ran a no-cut program, because he believed that everyone should have the opportunity to learn the sport and play.
Ralph was a collector of many things, ranging from fine art to folk art and from tennis balls to t-shirts. He knew what he loved and he wanted to not only surround himself with these things, but to share them with everyone with whome he was close.
Ralph is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife Karen; sons, Adam (Karly) and Logan; daughter Rachel (Laurie); grandchildren, Eero, Carter and Dylan; his beloved dog Nellie Noodle; and an incredible family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
Ralph was deeply loved by so many and there is no doubt that he will be celebrated through laughter and silly anecdotes by family, friends, fellow coaches, athletes, antique dealers, tradespeople, neighbors and just about anyone else he ever talked to.
A public Celebration of Life will be held the weekend of December 7, 2019. More details will follow. Ralph's family extends thanks to the medical staff at Smilow Cancer Hospital and Hartford Healthcare at Home who compassionately attended both to him and to all in their care.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ralph's memory may be made to Healing Therapies Through Sharing, a new non-profit providing a holistic approach in support of families who are dealing with cancer; 83 Boston Post Road Waterford, CT 06385.
Published in The Day on Nov. 24, 2019